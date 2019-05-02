|
TERRY, BARBARA DAVIS
Ms. Barbara D. Terry, 68 years of age, passed away at U.F. Health @ Shands Hospital on April 24th, 2019. Ms. Terry was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1968, and was a member of New Life Christian Church. She was employed with Tacachale as a Human Service Worker, I. Ms. Terry was preceded in death by her siblings; Sylvester Davis, Elijah Davis, Leroy Davis, Lonnie Mae Harrison, and best friend Rosemary Cunningham.
She is survived by her significant other for thirty-nine years; Henry Brown, Gainesville, FL, children; Gerald Cato (Samsi), Byron Warren, Romell Williams (Gerallunda), Niki Cato, all of Gainesville, FL, Carlton Brown, Veronica Brown, both of Upper Marlboro, MD, siblings; Andrew Veal Davis (Eula), Harry Davis, both of Gainesville, FL, Fred Davis (Nancy), The Villages, eighteen grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Ms. Terry will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at New Life Christian Church, Rev. Reginald Lewis, Pastor, Elder Kenneth Brown, Eulogist; burial will follow in Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Terry will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of her daughter, 1415 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019