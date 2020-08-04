MARREN, BARBARA
Barbara F. Marren, age 83, of Gainesville, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Barbara was born on March 28, 1937 in New York City to Arthur and Frances O'Connor.
Barbara retired from the University of Florida in 1995. She volunteered at Holy Faith Catholic Church for many years. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and loved working in the Church's library and gift store. She was a loving mother, grandmother, a great friend, and neighbor to all her knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Marren.
She is survived by her children, Margaret Marren Krpan, and son-in-law, Martin Krpan, and Thomas Marren and daughter-in-law, Sara Marren and her grandchildren, Christopher Krpan, Amanda Krpan, Grayson Marren, James May, Ryan May, Nicholas May and five great grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd Street, Gainesville, FL 32607. For those who wish, donations can be made to Holy Faith Catholic Church/library/book-store.
