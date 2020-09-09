WILKIE, BARBARA F.Barbara F. Wilkie, 82, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the ET York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL.Barbara was born in Valdese, North Carolina. She graduated from Valdese High School in 1956 and moved to Gainesville, Florida in 1966. Barbara enjoyed a successful 37-year career in Academic Affairs and International Program administration at the University of Florida.Barbara is survived by her daughter Wendi Wilkie (Jerry Murphy), son Tracey Wilkie, brother Ron Franklin (Susan), niece Holly Franklin, nephew Michael Franklin (Lindsey), grand-niece Livia Franklin and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her fa-ther Calvin Franklin and mother Azilee Franklin.Barbara loved her family and friends, enjoyed a good party, fine food and drink, literature, films, music and lively discussions on the social, cultural and political issues of the day. She possessed a big heart, excellent taste, a sharp wit and a wicked sense of humor. Barbara's was a life well-lived and she will be dearly missed.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (When it's cooler because she would have insisted.)Memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to Haven Hospice at 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 or at