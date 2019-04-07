|
KIRBY,
BARBARA GAIL FENN
Barbara Gail Fenn Kirby passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 28, 1933 to Flo and James Fenn.
Barbara graduated from Howard College (now Samford University) in 1954 with a Bachelor of Music degree. She married the love of her life, Taylor Kirby in November of 1954 and lived for a few magical years in Paris and then 6 months at Oxford-developing a love of travel and making lifelong friends and connections. In addition to making the most perfect home life for Taylor and her 3 daughters, she also taught piano lessons to many students over many years. She was involved in the First United Methodist Church of Gainesville as the Assistant Organist, a Sunday School teacher, and always willing to contribute to areas of need. She was also very active in numerous organizations including Alachua County Medical Auxillary and local, state and national music teacher and Organist societies.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Taylor. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn (Gordon) Grender, and her daughters Evelyn (Ronald) Jones, Elizabeth (Tim) Kendrick, and Susan (Russ) Geiger and her 6 grandchildren (Daniel, Evan, Ryan, Chelsea, Connor, and Sarah).
Barbara's Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00pm at the First United Methodist Church of Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the First United Methodist Church with memo 'Pipe Organ Fund', 419 NE 1st St, Gainesville, FL 32601. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601.
