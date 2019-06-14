|
|
MONDAY,
BARBARA HELZEL
Barbara Helzel Monday, 80, of Gainesville, FL passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at ET York Hospice Care Center. She was born on September 25, 1938 in Eustis, FL to Frank E. Helzel and Hazel M. Sager. In Gainesville since 1941, she graduated from PK Yonge High School in 1956 and graduated from Santa Fe Community College with an A.A. and A.S. She worked in accounting and administrative management until her retirement, and also wrote for Women to Women newspaper. Barbara was active in church, attending Trinity United Methodist Church as a Secretary of Covenant Sunday school classes, completing four Discipleship classes, and walked to Emmaus. She enjoyed horseback riding, oil painting, gardening, and raising cattle with her son and granddaughter.
Barbara was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her two children, Beverly Monday McCabe and W.C. 'Bill' Monday whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her three grandchildren, Heather Monday Dampier, Christopher Davis, and Andrea Diann Monday, and two great-grandchildren, Preston and Paislee Clark Dampier.
A visitation will be held at Forest Meadows Funeral Home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Meadows Cemetery West, 700 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, FL 32669, on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Services are in the care of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 14 to June 15, 2019