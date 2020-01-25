|
|
BAREFIELD, BARBARA J.
Our beloved mother & friend Barbara J. Barefield 80 yrs old died on January 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by first husband Cecil B. Wyatt and her husband John R. Howard, three sisters Margret, Dorothy, Ruth and one brother William Taylor.
Born in Yeadon, PA, Barbara was the daughter of George and Gladys Taylor. After high school she attended Santa Fe Community College. She was the sole proprietor of a housekeeping business. Barbara was a member at Abundant Grace Community Church and also a member at The Gainesville Moose Lodge and The VFW Gainesville.
She enjoyed Church, Bingo, crafts and loved spending time with her family and she cherished the time she spent her with her grandchildren and great and her best friend Jean and many other friends. Barbara loved traveling to Tennessee to visit family and her special friend Helen Buchanan.
Barbara is survived by her children Cynthia & David Clark, Cheryl & Carl Jeter, Cecil & Marie Howard, Christopher Wyatt Maryville TN, Craig Wyatt, Colleen and Keith Bennett, Babette and Derrick Washington, all in the Gainesville area, 20 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, her sister Joy McFarland of Alamonte Springs, FL and her best friend Jean Duncan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, January 26th at 5PM at Abundant Grace Community Church, 12505 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020