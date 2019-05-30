|
BYRD, BARBARA JEAN
Mrs. Barbara Jean Byrd, age 68, passed away May 22, 2019 at her home in Hawthorne, FL. Mrs. Byrd was a graduate of Palatka Central High School, class of 1970. She received an Associate of Science degree at a Legal Assistant from City College. She retired in 2015 from Family Dollar where she was employed as a Manager. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lorraine Jenkins, father; father; John Cainion, and sister; Janice Williams.
She is survived by her children; John M. Jenkins, Jr. (Regina), Hawthorne, FL, mother; Fannie Mae Williams, Palatka, FL, siblings; Margaret Ellington, Tara Crosland (Leon), both of Palatka, FL, Ida Sanders, Jacksonville, FL, Sheila Norwood Rochelle, (Kalvin), Gainesville, FL, Tammy Cainion, John H. Cainion, both of Bainbridge, GA, Marvin Cumbie, Haines City, FL, Joseph Ryan, Gainesville, FL, Anthony Norwood (Bernadine), Oklahoma City, OK, stepchildren; Gartrell Gipson, Anita Jenkins-McCarter (Barry), Terry Jenkins, Ricky Jenkins, Audrey Jenkins, John Byrd, and two grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Byrd will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Pastor Eugene Herring, Officiating, burial will follow in Hawthorne Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Byrd will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Byrd, 7412 S.E. 225th Way, Hawthorne, FL, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019