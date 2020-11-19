1/1
Barbara Jean Murdoch
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Murdoch
Barbara Jean Murdoch, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at North Florida Regional Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 4, 1941 to Wilson Edward Manown and Velma Elizabeth Manown. They moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in the 1950's. She met the love of her life at a wedding in Atlanta, Georgia and they were married in 1973 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They relocated to Gainesville shortly thereafter. She was a loving mother, homemaker and business manager for her husband's Engineering Firm. She is survived by her husband John of Gainesville, Florida, daughter April of Oviedo, Florida and son Bryon of Los Angeles, California. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. (www.koman.org/how-to-help/donate/)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved