Barbara Jean Murdoch, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at North Florida Regional Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 4, 1941 to Wilson Edward Manown and Velma Elizabeth Manown. They moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in the 1950's. She met the love of her life at a wedding in Atlanta, Georgia and they were married in 1973 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They relocated to Gainesville shortly thereafter. She was a loving mother, homemaker and business manager of Murdoch Engineering. She was full of Laughter and love. She is survived by her husband John of

Gainesville, Florida, daughter April of Oviedo, Florida and son Bryon of Los Angeles, California. The Funeral Mass will be at 12 noon, Friday Dec 4th at St Augustines Catholic Church. 1738 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL. Reception to follow at the church. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. (

