Barbara "Kay" Kirkland


1936 - 2020
Barbara "Kay" Kirkland Obituary
KIRKLAND,
BARBARA 'KAY'
Barbara 'Kay' Kirkland, 83 of Gainesville, Florida passed away on March 21, 2020 at 8:35 pm at the VITAS Hospice Center at the Plaza Health and Rehab Center. She was born on April 25, 1936 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Marvin and Katherine Gardner. She was 1 of 3 children.
In 1957, she began her career in Cosmetology, where she owned and operated several successful hair salons. In the 1960's she worked many times with Hollywood movie and stage productions.
She was the wife of William 'Bill' R. Kirkland, Jr. who was a Veteran Pilot during WWII and later a CEO with Mobil Oil Corporation. They were married 38 years.
When they returned from overseas in the mid 1980's she was active and on the board for the Bella Vista Women's Golf Association before moving to Florida.
She will be buried at the Greenlawn Cemetery at 3700 River Blvd. There will be a family memorial after things settle down with the COVID-19.
She is survived by her daughter Betty Lee, son-in-law Bill Lee, 2 Grandchildren, spouses and 4 Great Grandchildren, Kiley Lee, Spencer, Liam and Ellie Simmons.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 22405 West Newberry Road Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
