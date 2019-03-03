|
|
LeGRAND, BARBARA
9/29/50 - 01/02/19
Barbara LeGrand, age 68, passed away on January 2, 2019, after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis W. LeGrand and Anna M. LeGrand. Barb was born in Wilkes Barre, PA and moved to Miami, Florida at a young age with her family. Barb worked as a travel agent, a secretary, she worked in a steel mill, but most of her career she worked as a nurse. She started her nursing career as a neonatal intensive care nurse and had a special place in her heart for babies. Barb ended her nursing career at Shand's Home Care.
Barb enjoyed all types of art and hardly missed any of the local art shows or fairs. She enjoyed making pottery, stained glass, and was an avid quilter. She also loved to travel and has been all around the U.S. as well as many international places.
Those left to cherish her memory are her only son, Brett LeGrand, her brothers; Frank L. LeGrand (Providence), Lewis W. LeGrand III (Tina), and Greg LeGrand (Richallen), her sisters; M. Kate LeGrand and Ruth L. Browne, and her best friend, Missy Reynolds. In addition, Barb had so many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who will miss her.
Barb, we love you and you will be forever in our hearts! XXXOOO
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019