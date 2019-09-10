|
LOVE, BARBARA
Barbara Love, 69, of Gainesville, passed away August 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born June 27, 1950 to the late Frank and Annie Smith. She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1968.
Barbara was a longtime companion to Jamey Wilkinson, and a mother of six. She is survived by Stephanie Sapp (Wayne), Michelle Mansfield (Matthew), Paula Schrimsher (Joseph), Jay Wilkinson (Betty), Christina Wilkinson (Joey), fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marybeth in 1983.
A loving mother and homemaker, Barbara adored her children and grandchildren and was adored in return. She devoted her life to caring for her family and serving the Lord.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 14th at 11am at Windsor Baptist Church.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019