Barbara Manning Schatz Carlton

Barbara Manning Schatz Carlton, beloved wife and Mother, passed away November 13, 2020 at her home. She is preceded in death by her Father, John Albert Manning, Mother, Ethel Barrett Manning, and brothers, John Manning and Jean Manning.

She leaves behind husband, William A. Carlton, seven daughters: Jeannene Burrano (Michael), Pamela Ibrahim (Mamdouh), Kathy Hutchins (Wayne), Patricia Witten, Leslie Carlton, Lisa Beaty (Brett), and Michelle Smith, seven grandchildren: Danielle Ibrahim, Mike Hutchins, Leslie Hutchins, Emily Beaty, Claire Beaty, Will Beaty and Austin Smith, two great-grandchildren: Jessica Hutchins and Jackson Hutchins, and beloved dog, Cody (her favorite).

Barbara was born in Rockford, Illinois and lived in Bogota, Columbia and Miami, FL before settling in Hawthorne in 1952. She worked alongside husband Bill at Carlton's Dairy and in their subsequent businesses, J.R.'s Dallas Deli and The Video Tyme. Barbara was a member of the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Hawthorne's American Legion Auxiliary, the Lion's Club, Red Hats and the Hawthorne Woman's Club.

During her retirement years she enjoyed playing cards and spending time with friends and family. Barbara and Bill often shared stories of life in Hawthorne during their marriage of 67 years; musings of times spent with friends that have long since passed; their admiration of various members of the community; and the pleasure of running into people they hadn't seen in a long time. Barbara possessed a wicked quick wit enjoyed by friends and family alike and an incredible inner strength so admired by her family. She will be missed by many.

A private service will be held for the immediate family, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date.



