MINCHEN, BARBARA
ANNETTE SANDERSON
Barbara Annette Sanderson Minchen age 61, wife of the late Elijah Minchen, daughter of the late Ernest & Jessie Lee Young-Sanderson & former Sunland Training Center Employee, suddenly passed from earthly scene on March 7, 2020 in Gainesville.
She attended Gainesville High School.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Elder Kenneth Foxx is Pastor, with Prophet George Young, III delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Grass Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Minchen will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Mrs. Sanderson will forever remain in the hearts of her siblings - Rosa Sanderson, Earnestine Sanderson, Dominique Day and Jessie Sylvester of Gainesville, FL, Jo Ann White of Atlanta, GA, Gloria Sanderson, Zelda Rutledge (& Maurice) and Dennis Daniels of Gainesville, FL; cousin/ as a sister - Terrian Nelson of Gainesville, FL; aunt - Ora Young Lawson of Gainesville, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020