Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA PELOQUIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA PELOQUIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA PELOQUIN Obituary
PELOQUIN, BARBARA, 75
Barbara Peloquin, 75, of Gainesville, FL passed away on February 15, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.
Barbara was born in Jersey City, NJ to Mildred and Elmer Chappell on January 18, 1944. She attended Morris Catholic High School in Denville, NJ and graduated in 1962. She went on to earn two degrees: B.S. in Journalism & Communications in 1977 and a Master's in Education/Curriculum in 1982 from the University of Florida.
She worked as a writer, editor, and Education Media Coordinator for the University of Florida, IFAS, for 5 years. She then worked as a Technical Writer and Editor for Medical Manager, a medical software company, for 10 years. She also served as a Technical Writer and Editor for Topaz Publications for 4 years.
Barbara was devoted to her church, Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville, and was a member of the People of Praise healing prayer group for 25 years. Barbara greatly loved her family. She also enjoyed raising and caring for cats, reading, creative writing, classical music, classic films, and walking. She loved birds and all of nature and the beach, especially South Daytona and Ponce Inlet.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Elmer Chappell of Dover and Madison, NJ, by her uncle, Arthur Retzel of Basking Ridge, NJ, and her aunts Henrietta Montford of Toms River, NJ and Julianna Donnelly of Hoboken, NJ.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Philip D. Jones of Gainesville, FL, her sister, Christine Chappell of Ocean, NJ, her first cousin Virginia Ellis of Forked River, NJ as well as other cousins in New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to EWTN, Eternal Word Television Network whose website is http://ewtn.com/. Condolences may be left in the online guestbook at
http://www.evanscarterfh.com/obituaries/barbara-anne-peloquin/.
A funeral service will be held at Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:00AM with Father John Philips officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Madeleine Memorial Garden in High Springs, FL.
Arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now