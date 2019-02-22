|
|
PELOQUIN, BARBARA, 75
Barbara Peloquin, 75, of Gainesville, FL passed away on February 15, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.
Barbara was born in Jersey City, NJ to Mildred and Elmer Chappell on January 18, 1944. She attended Morris Catholic High School in Denville, NJ and graduated in 1962. She went on to earn two degrees: B.S. in Journalism & Communications in 1977 and a Master's in Education/Curriculum in 1982 from the University of Florida.
She worked as a writer, editor, and Education Media Coordinator for the University of Florida, IFAS, for 5 years. She then worked as a Technical Writer and Editor for Medical Manager, a medical software company, for 10 years. She also served as a Technical Writer and Editor for Topaz Publications for 4 years.
Barbara was devoted to her church, Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville, and was a member of the People of Praise healing prayer group for 25 years. Barbara greatly loved her family. She also enjoyed raising and caring for cats, reading, creative writing, classical music, classic films, and walking. She loved birds and all of nature and the beach, especially South Daytona and Ponce Inlet.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Elmer Chappell of Dover and Madison, NJ, by her uncle, Arthur Retzel of Basking Ridge, NJ, and her aunts Henrietta Montford of Toms River, NJ and Julianna Donnelly of Hoboken, NJ.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Philip D. Jones of Gainesville, FL, her sister, Christine Chappell of Ocean, NJ, her first cousin Virginia Ellis of Forked River, NJ as well as other cousins in New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to EWTN, Eternal Word Television Network whose website is http://ewtn.com/. Condolences may be left in the online guestbook at
http://www.evanscarterfh.com/obituaries/barbara-anne-peloquin/.
A funeral service will be held at Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:00AM with Father John Philips officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Madeleine Memorial Garden in High Springs, FL.
Arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019