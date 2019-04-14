Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA ROTUNDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ROTUNDO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA ROTUNDO Obituary
ROTUNDO, BARBARA
Barbara Rotundo left this world Wednesday, April 10, 2019, to join her parents, uncle, Bossa and Samba.
She will always be remembered for her strength, independence, wisdom, willingness to help others, curiosity, creativity, love of travel, love of family, love of friends and cats, philanthropy, political and social involvement, and her 37 years as a teacher in Alachua County.
If you wish to celebrate Barbara's life, please make a donation to a non-profit organization of your choice. There will be a celebration of Barbara's life with family and friends in September. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now