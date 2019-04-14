|
ROTUNDO, BARBARA
Barbara Rotundo left this world Wednesday, April 10, 2019, to join her parents, uncle, Bossa and Samba.
She will always be remembered for her strength, independence, wisdom, willingness to help others, curiosity, creativity, love of travel, love of family, love of friends and cats, philanthropy, political and social involvement, and her 37 years as a teacher in Alachua County.
If you wish to celebrate Barbara's life, please make a donation to a non-profit organization of your choice. There will be a celebration of Barbara's life with family and friends in September. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019