YANEY, BARBARA RUTH
Barbara Ruth Yaney, 73 of Gainesville, Florida passed away at home after battling cancer on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on July 27, 1946 to Orval J. Elliott and Irma H.
Sydnes Elliot.
She attended Waldorf College & Wartburg College where she graduated with a degree in Social Work. Barbara worked as an Administrative Assistant at the University of Florida. She loved crafting, sewing, and flowers.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa L. Wilder and Sheryl Strickland; aunt, Norma Pennington; cousin, Helen Burgan; grandchildren, Leigh Raines and Tobey Wilder; great grandson, Roman Raines; her loving caregiver, Ursula Rhoden; and her furbaby, Lincoln.
A visitation will be held from 2-3 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 1801 NW 5th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm with Pastor John Glover officiating.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020