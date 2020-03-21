|
|
ELLER, BARBARA 'BOBBIE' S.
Barbara S. Eller, age 87, known as 'Bobbie' and 'Nanna' by family and friends, passed away on March 17, 2020, at the ET York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Florida. Bobbie is survived by her sons, Kim Eller (Ana) of Orange Beach, AL and Jan Eller (Robbie) of Gainesville, and her daughters, Myra Lambert (Jon Allen) of Micanopy, FL and Nancy Asbell (Bobby) of Gainesville. She also is survived by nephews Ricky Parra (Yvette) of Hollywood, FL and Mikey Parra (Dean) of London, England, in-laws Bill Pence of Knoxville, TN, Martha Ownsby (Herbie) of Gastonia, NC, Joe Eller (Patty) of Gastonia, NC and Janet Edwards of Shelby, NC. Nanna further is survived by her grandchildren Ashley Spink (Josh) of Gainesville, Wesley Asbell (Tisha) of Orlando, FL, Greg Brenan (Darlene) of New Orleans, LA, Alexis Martin (Matt) of New Orleans, LA, Matthew Lambert of Gainesville, Emilie Loup (Cody) of New Orleans, LA, Samantha Eller of Gainesville, Shelby Eller of Gainesville, Misty Allen of Gainesville, Kyle Eller of Gainesville, Carly Allen of Micanopy, FL, Jon Allen, III (Ashley) of Ocala, FL, Joni Allen of Gainesville, Sheri Allen of Ocala, FL, and 18 great-grandchildren with another little one on the way. Bobbie also was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and a 'Bonus-Nanna' to numerous little ones.
Bobbie was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Bob Eller, along with her parents Paul and Peg Sherrill, her sister Pat Parra, granddaughter Taylor Brooke Asbell, niece Patti Lou Parra, and brothers-in-law Dick Eller and Keith Eller, and sister-in-law Susie Pendleton.
Born on April 8, 1932, Bobbie grew up in the tight-knit small-town community of Cramerton, North Carolina. Following Bobbie's graduation from the Mayworth School in 1949, where she played basketball on her high school team, she married her childhood sweetheart, Bob, on February 25, 1951. Soon thereafter Bobbie and Bob began filling their home with the sounds of the little feet of Kim, Jan and Myra. In 1960, the young Eller family moved to Gainesville, Florida where Bob's employer transferred him. In 1962, the Eller family grew by one with the arrival of their youngest daughter, Nancy. The now family of six soon established deep roots in Gainesville and the parish of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Once the children were a little older, Bobbie attended Santa Fe College and began working at the University of Florida in 1967. She initially was employed in an administrative role with the College of Education's Department of Elementary Education and then with the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences' Department of Psychology. Bobbie subsequently joined the College of Medicine's Department of Orthopaedics where she worked as the department's administrator until she retired in 1997.
Bobbie never met a stranger. She was a 'mother' to many and a friend to all. She believed there could not be too many children around for that would be like saying there could not be too many flowers. Nanna was her name and spoiling was definitely her game. But, when not hugging on little ones, Bobbie loved church activities, slow dancing with her beloved Bob, line-dancing and square-dancing with friends, shopping, playing cards, cruising the Caribbean, hitting the slots at the casino, and sharing her wonderful pound cakes and fudge. Her keen sense of humor, especially her ability to laugh at herself, her never-wavering support of those she loved, her steadfast faith in God, her heartfelt belief that her family was the best family in the whole world, her infectious optimism, and her impeccable Southern-lady sense of style will be sorely missed, but always remembered.
In accordance with Bobbie's wishes there will be no funeral service. If led to, please consider a donation to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606, as they exemplified for both Bob and Bobbie that the end of life deserves as much comfort, respect, dignity and loving care as the beginning.
Arrangements are in the care of
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services,
311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601,
(352) 376-5361. www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020