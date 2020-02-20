Home

BARBARA TUTTLE JONES

BARBARA TUTTLE JONES Obituary
JONES, BARBARA TUTTLE
Barbara Tuttle Jones of Gainesville Florida, born in Worcester, Massachusetts April 16th, 1930 and beloved wife to the late William Hugh Jones, Jr. went peacefully to be with her Lord on February 17, 2020. Barbara was a caring and devoted mother who was always focused on her family and friends, yet always found time for a little competitive Tennis or Golf, Dancing, and all things Gator! She is survived by her son Darrell Jones (Allison), daughters Brenda Dwyer (Joe) and Debbie Thompson (Charles) and six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one more great grandchild due any moment. Barbara was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church here in Gainesville. A celebration of her life will be held this Saturday, February 22 at 10:00 am at Chapel in the Meadows at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home. 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609,
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
