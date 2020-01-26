|
CAPEHART, BARNEY LEE
Barney Lee Capehart died on Sunday, January 19, 2019, after an extended battle with dementia. Barney was born August 20, 1940 in Galena, KS, to Samuel and Mary Jane (Bliss) Capehart. His early years were spent in Oklahoma. He has lived in Gainesville for 45 years. Barney is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lynne; his sons, Thomas Capehart of Bradenton FL, and Jeffrey Capehart and wife Susan Tipton; his daughter, Cynthia Capehart; his grandchildren, Hannah and Easton Friske, all of Gainesville, FL; and his sister, Eugena Eng of Tulsa, OK.
While in high school, Barney (K4AQP) became interested in amateur radio. In later years, Lynne, Tom, Jeff and Cindy got amateur radio licenses too. It was a family affair. Barney's second teenage interest was launching rockets. He and his buddies had a 'proving ground' where they would and fire their rockets into the air. Some of their stories are pretty scary, and it's a wonder they all lived to tell about their adventures. Can you imagine teenagers today walking into a store and buying dynamite!!
Barney attended the University of Oklahoma where he met Lynne in a math class and where he earned both a BS and an MS in Electrical Engineering and a PhD in Systems Engineering. Barney served in the United States Air Force at Hanscom Field in Bedford, MA. As a 1st Lieutenant, he was responsible for overseeing multi-million-dollar Air Force computer projects. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal for his service.
A lifelong student and teacher, Barney taught at the University of Florida Industrial and Systems Engineering department for 33 years. He also taught a seminar on industrial energy efficiency for the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) for 17 years and shared his knowledge with students all over the United States and throughout the world including Hong Kong, Ireland, Egypt, Cyprus, Armenia and various Canadian provinces. Barney was a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Institute of Industrial Engineers and ASHRAE. He was awarded the Palladium Medal in Washington DC for his work convincing the Florida Legislature to adopt strong appliance efficiency standards. AEE named him a Legend in Energy. He was selected as a Distinguished Engineering Alumni of the University of Oklahoma.
Barney wrote, co-authored and edited many books and articles on energy, several of which he wrote with his wife Lynne. He often said he would not have been as successful without her help. His first book was Florida's Energy Future, co-authored by Lynne Capehart and John Alexander. This book was the basis for developing Florida's appliance efficiency standards.
Barney became involved in the Sierra Club during the 1970's and was chair of the Gainesville Group. He took his children on many canoe trips and camping trips with the local Sierra Club and instilled them with a strong environmental preservation ethic.
Barney and Lynne took up square dancing in 1985 and enjoyed that and round dancing for over 25 years. They also traveled a lot, visiting all 50 states and over 50 countries around the world. Barney's favorite country was Egypt where he traveled 7 times to teach his seminar to Egyptian engineers. His travels taught him great respect for other cultures.
Barney was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville and until his dementia restricted his activities, he was a very active member of the congregation.
A Celebration of Life for Barney will be held at 2 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4225 NW 34th St, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate in Barney's name to the Dr. Barney L. Capehart Scholarship at the AEE Foundation, 3168 Mercer University Drive, Atlanta GA, 30341 or to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville Foundation.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020