GRAVES, JR., BARRY DEAN
Barry Dean Graves, Jr. of Gainesville, Florida died unexpectedly March 29, 2020.
Barry was the son of Barry and Janice Graves of Gainesville, Florida.
Barry was born August 19, 1979 at Alachua General Hospital and grew up in Gainesville, Florida with his parents and two sisters. He graduated from Gainesville High School and went on to continue his education at Savannah College of Art and Design where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration.
Barry was an accomplished painter whose works can be seen at various locations around Gainesville. He is known as both a mural artist and a commissioned painter. He painted many commissioned portraits of people and pets. More prominently, his personal body of work consisted of oil paintings depicting his brilliant imagination with much hidden meaning in intricate detail.
Barry found great joy in spending time with friends. His love of the Gators grew into many relationships as he spent all home games parking cars. The fans who parked soon became friends.
Barry was warm and loving. He showed true southern hospitality to all he met. He greeted everyone with a welcome, a handshake and a smile. He was quick witted. He made you laugh. Painting and people were his passions.
Barry is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Keeter and Lara Thompson, his brother in law, Rick Thompson, his nephews Noah Keeter and Joshua Thompson and his nieces Sarah Beth, Annie, Grace, Esther and Lucy Thompson.
A virtual service will be held for Barry, Saturday, April 4th at 2pm via Zoom. An art show featuring Barry's works will be scheduled in the coming months. Both will be advertised on social media.
Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020