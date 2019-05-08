|
BAUER, BECKY LYNN
Becky Lynn Bauer passed peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019. Becky will be missed by her loving and devoted mother, Dolores Zawacki; three beautiful daughters, Sydney, Riley and Avery; two sisters, Kimberly and Cassy and their husbands Ronald and Joseph; a host of nephews and a niece, and her husband, David Cornwell. The family wishes for you to come share with a Celebration of Life, flip flops & shorts only, on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 5pm to 8pm, at the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens. Please visit her memorial page at
