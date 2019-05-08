Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
More Obituaries for BECKY BAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BECKY LYNN BAUER

BECKY LYNN BAUER Obituary
BAUER, BECKY LYNN
Becky Lynn Bauer passed peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019. Becky will be missed by her loving and devoted mother, Dolores Zawacki; three beautiful daughters, Sydney, Riley and Avery; two sisters, Kimberly and Cassy and their husbands Ronald and Joseph; a host of nephews and a niece, and her husband, David Cornwell. The family wishes for you to come share with a Celebration of Life, flip flops & shorts only, on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 5pm to 8pm, at the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2019
