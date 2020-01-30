|
DUMAS,
BELLA NI'VERA NIKKO
Baby Bella Ni'vera Nikko Dumas of the Johnson community, Florida passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Bella will take place Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. County Road 21 Hawthorne, Florida Dr. Clarence Woods; Pastor. Place of final rest will follow in the Gilgal Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Bella's Grandmother home Mrs. Watson at 12:15pm
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020