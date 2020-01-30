Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church
146 S. County Road 21
Hawthorne, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bella Dumas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bella Ni'vera Nikko Dumas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bella Ni'vera Nikko Dumas Obituary
DUMAS,
BELLA NI'VERA NIKKO
Baby Bella Ni'vera Nikko Dumas of the Johnson community, Florida passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Bella will take place Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. County Road 21 Hawthorne, Florida Dr. Clarence Woods; Pastor. Place of final rest will follow in the Gilgal Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Bella's Grandmother home Mrs. Watson at 12:15pm
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -