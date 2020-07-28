BOLAND, BELLE Y.Belle Y. Boland passed away on July 24, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.Belle was 93 years of age, having been born February 10, 1927 to W.N. (Norris) Yarbrough and Mamie Yarbrough in Armurchee, Georgia. Belle retired as a dental assistant after 30 years of service to Dr. Joe Dowdy. Belle was always a faithful servant to God and was very proud of her service of 50 years teaching Sunday School.Belle is survived by her son, Mike Boland and his wife Carol, grandson, Patrick Boland and his wife Kathryn, and great-granddaughter, Poppy Boland. Belle was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Bill Yarbrough and Fred Yarbrough.Graveside funeral services for Belle will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020, with Rev. Eddie Gandy officiating. The family will receive friends at graveside one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the, Benevolence Fund, at the First Baptist Church of High Springs, FL.Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at