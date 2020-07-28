It is with sincere regret to say farewell to a good friend, a great man and community leader. He often gave me such a hard time for attending Auburn, instead of Florida, particularly during football season. He was such a wonderful person and always had some amusing story to relate, as did his exceptional Father! I thank them, both for their amazing, sage advice and mentoring. I am sending a heartfelt condolence to his family, with love, blessings and prayers. I knew him for many, many years and will certainly miss his joy for life, kind words and sense of humor! God be with everyone grieving today and his beautiful family and many friends. He will certainly be very missed and always, always remembered.

Dr. Gerard Hubbell

Friend