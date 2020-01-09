Home

Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
BENJAMIN "BEN" BROOKS

BENJAMIN "BEN" BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS, BENJAMIN 'BEN'
Ben Brooks, 80, was born on August 4, 1939 in Indian Neck, Virginia and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on January 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Ben was endearing to so many, as he was a kind, gentle and humble man, who always gave a smile to everyone.
Ben served in the US Navy, and until his recent retirement, worked for 23 years with J.D. Sanders RV, Alachua, FL. He was known for his excellent customer service and expertise in the field of travel trailers and fifth-wheels. He was a member of Forest Grove Baptist Church, Alachua, FL, where he faithfully served as Head Usher, a Yoke Fellow, and Finance Committee member and sang in the Choir. Additionally, he was a devoted member of The Gideons International association, was dedicated in sharing his Christian faith, and distributing Bibles and New Testaments throughout the community.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Brooks and Minnie Armstrong Brooks and great grandson Jesse Barrett. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Brooks; sons, Robert (Lisa) McCormick, Eric (Shanelle) McCormick; daughter, Teressa (Jamie) Jones; grandchildren, Tyler (Sarah) Crane, Jacob (Kodie) Jones, Bradley Crane, Brittany Crane, Blake and Taylor McCormick, Hannah and Jessica McCormick; great grandchildren, Madelyn and Waylon Barrett, Leslie Crane.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ben's honor may be made to The Gideons International, Alachua County Northwest Gideons, P.O. Box 188, Alachua, FL 32616-0188.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Grove Baptist Church, 22575 NW 94th Ave., Alachua, FL 32615. Internment will follow at the Fort White Cemetery, Fort White, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
