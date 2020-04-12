|
|
VICTORICA,
BENJAMIN EDUARDO
Dr. Benjamin Eduardo Victorica passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida surrounded by his immediate family.
Dr. Benjamin Victorica was born in Mendoza, Argentina. He married his love, Blanca, and they shared a beautiful life together for 66 years. They have lived in Gainesville, FL for 55 years and raised their children: Maria Riley, Ben (Eddy) Victorica, and Monica Battenfield. They adored their grandchildren: Ben Victorica, Brendan Riley, Connor Victorica, Gabriella Battenfield, Koen Victorica and Alexander Battenfield. He is also survived by his brother, Jorge Victorica and nieces and nephews: Carlos Victorica, Anneke Victorica, Ana Victorica, Alejandro Victorica and Paula Victorica.
Dr. Benjamin Victorica was a beloved and renowned Interventional Pediatric Cardiologist at UF Health Shands Hospital for 50 years. He cared for and saved thousands of children because of his incredible skill. In addition, he trained hundreds of Pediatric Cardiologists. Ben was known for his brilliance in the medical field as well as his loving touch with his patients and their families. Ben was loved by everyone: his family, friends, colleagues, patients and their families.
Dr. Benjamin Victorica loved children and made it his life's work to better the lives of children and their families. Ben and Blanca were compassionate supporters of the Ronald McDonald House. Ben had many patients' families staying at the Ronald McDonald House and Blanca was a volunteer for over 30 years.
During these difficult times, we cannot arrange a service or funeral so that we can gather and celebrate his life and memory. We welcome all loving thoughts and prayers. If you feel inclined to do something in his honor and in lieu of flowers or other gestures, please donate to the Ronald McDonald house in Gainesville Florida by going to this link:
http://support.rmhc.org/goto/BenVictorica
Thank you for your donation in memory of Dr. Benjamin Eduardo Victorica and honoring him in a way that would have be meaningful to him.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020