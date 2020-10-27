Bennie George Burkett, Sr.

Age 67, Son of the late Evan Burkett & Annie Mae Burkett Criswell, Retired Food Service Employee with the Univ of Florida, US Navy Veteran & 1972 Graduate of Gainesville High School peacefully left this earthly scene on October 19, 2020 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital.

A Graveside Service (with Military Honors) will be held 10:30AM Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Hones Brown delivering Words of Comfort. Mr. Burkett will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving Wife – Delores Roberts Burkett; Children – Iya Burkett, Bennie Burkett Jr. and Derrick Burkett (& Lamanda) (Mark Burkett – Deceased); 2 Grandchildren; Sisters – Dianne Simmons Burkett, Corlette Burkett and Shirley Foster; Brothers – Jackie Burkett (Evan Burkett, John Burkett and Leo Criswell – Deceased); Aunts & Uncles; In-Laws; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida.



