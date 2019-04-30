|
|
CAIN, Rev. Dr. BENSON
Greenwood, SC - Rev. Dr. Benson Cain died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Wesley Commons Healthcare in Greenwood, SC. He was 93 years old. Dr. Cain was born in Birmingham Alabama, April 21, 1926, son of the late Joseph Bibb Cain and Marie Ellen Brooks Cain.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Coline Gunn Cain.
Dr. Cain was a veteran of World War II, assigned to Landing Ship Tank 621, and was in the Pacific Theatre. He was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC, and Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. Dr. Cain received the Doctor of Ministry degree from Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson MS.
He was a former pastor and missionary to Japan. Dr. Cain was a Professor of Greek and New Testament at two seminaries in Japan. He was active in church planting and pastoring in the US and in Japan. After living in retirement for 23 years in Melrose, Fl, they moved to retirement homes in Due West SC, then to Wesley Commons in Greenwood SC. In retirement, the Cains also returned to Japan many times for ministry to churches there.
Dr. Cain is survived by five children, Colin Benson Cain of Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Bibb Randall (Kimberley) Cain of Greenwood, SC, Walter McDuffie (Paulo) Cain of New York, NY, Irene Cain (Steve) Simoneaux of Atlanta, GA, and Donald Gunn (Lisa) Cain of Greenville, SC. Dr. Cain had thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Dr. Cain is survived by five nephews and four nieces.
There will be a private graveside service on Sunday, May 5 at 6pm at Oakbrook Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Road Greenwood SC in Asbury Hall on Monday, May 6 at 10 am.
The family is at the home of his son, Dr. Randy Cain, 6 Keystone Circle, Abbeville, SC 29620.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave, Greenwood SC 29646 or to Wesley Commons Foundation, 1110 Marshall Rd, Greenwood, SC 29646.
'Whatsoever things were gain to me I count as refuse compared to the excellence of knowing Jesus Christ as my Savior and Lord.'
Philippians 3:7-11
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting
www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville, SC is assisting the Cain family.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019