WETHERINGTON, BERNADINE MARIEBernadine "Bernie" Marie Wetherington passed away Thursday, August 27th at home surrounded by family after a 3 year battle with cancer.She was born March 12, 1958 in Rugby, ND to Robert W. And Margaret V. Fosser. She retired from Alachua County School Board as a CNA after 30 years of service. Bernie was a sustaining member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and was an avid Gator fan. Her favorite hobbies included cooking, traveling to APWU events around the country, and spending time with her only grandchild.She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Amanda, brothers James and Bill.She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Wayne B. Wetherington, son Robert "Burt" (Becky) Wetherington, daughter Melissa (Justin) Brown, granddaughter Finley Marie Brown, brothers Larry (Ann) and Terry (Rhonda), sister Lorna (Mark) Houston, sister-in-law D.A. (Bill) Ryan, and many nieces, nephews, and beloved family and friends.Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic ChurchTuesday, September 1, 2020 @ 5pm-7pm. The funeral will be held at St. Patrick's Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10am. Bernie will be laid to rest immediately following services at Forest Meadows East. In Lieu of flowers, family has requested contributions be sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church.Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. (352) 376-5361.