BERNICE BAKER
BAKER, BERNICE
Bernice Baker 96, passed away suddenly Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Brewton, Alabama August 2, 1923. She was predeceased by her husband, George Floyd Baker. Bernice was a long-time resident of Hawthorne.
She is survived by two sons. George Floyd Baker Jr., Virgil Keith Baker (Dana); one grandson, George Floyd Baker III (Ashley) and two great grandson's, Tyler Baker and Ryan Baker; along with numerous family members and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Williams-Thomas Hawthorne Chapel, 301 South at Lake Avenue. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Stacey Spence officiating. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
