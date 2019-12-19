Home

BERNICE MAE SCOTT

BERNICE MAE SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT, BERNICE MAE
Ms. Bernice Mae Scott' Fannie Mae', 81, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on December 10, 2019.
She is Survived by one daughter Shelia Macon of Gainesville, Fl., one sister, Elizabeth Rollins of Archer, Fl., 3 brothers, Deacon Joe Eddie Scott (Dorothy) and Leroy Scott, Evang. Robert L. Scott (Evang. Rutha) all of Chiefland.
The services for Ms. Scott will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 12noon at the Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Ave. Chiefland. Interment will follow in the Jim Milton Cemetery, Bronson. Visitation hours will be held on Friday at Carnegie Funeral Home in the wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
