SCOTT, BERNICE MAE
Ms. Bernice Mae Scott' Fannie Mae', 81, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on December 10, 2019.
She is Survived by one daughter Shelia Macon of Gainesville, Fl., one sister, Elizabeth Rollins of Archer, Fl., 3 brothers, Deacon Joe Eddie Scott (Dorothy) and Leroy Scott, Evang. Robert L. Scott (Evang. Rutha) all of Chiefland.
The services for Ms. Scott will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 12noon at the Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Ave. Chiefland. Interment will follow in the Jim Milton Cemetery, Bronson. Visitation hours will be held on Friday at Carnegie Funeral Home in the wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019