Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pine Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNICE RIVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNICE RIVERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNICE RIVERS Obituary
RIVERS, BERNICE
BRADSHAW JOHNSON
Bernice Bradshaw Johnson Rivers, age 86, wife of the late Isaiah Rivers & former Sunland Training Center Employee, surrendered to the Will of God on August 1, 2019.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Kevin Thorpe is Pastor, with Reverend Willie G. Mayberry delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Rivers will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her granddaughter, Tan Plummer, 1635 SE 13th Place, Gainesville, at 10:15AM.
Precious Memories will linger with her daughters - Diane Johnson, Joann Johnson Fomby, Sandra Smith and Patricia Rhodes; sons - Robert Johnson Jr. (& Evelyn), Joseph Johnson, James Johnson, Lorenzo Johnson (& Wondell) and Manson Bradshaw (Thomas Johnson, Jerry Johnson and Edward Johnson); sister-in-law - Debbie Johnson and Cassandra Johnson; son-in-law - Bobby Rhodes; 27 grandchildren; 56 great grands; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now