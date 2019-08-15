|
|
RIVERS, BERNICE
BRADSHAW JOHNSON
Bernice Bradshaw Johnson Rivers, age 86, wife of the late Isaiah Rivers & former Sunland Training Center Employee, surrendered to the Will of God on August 1, 2019.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Kevin Thorpe is Pastor, with Reverend Willie G. Mayberry delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Rivers will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her granddaughter, Tan Plummer, 1635 SE 13th Place, Gainesville, at 10:15AM.
Precious Memories will linger with her daughters - Diane Johnson, Joann Johnson Fomby, Sandra Smith and Patricia Rhodes; sons - Robert Johnson Jr. (& Evelyn), Joseph Johnson, James Johnson, Lorenzo Johnson (& Wondell) and Manson Bradshaw (Thomas Johnson, Jerry Johnson and Edward Johnson); sister-in-law - Debbie Johnson and Cassandra Johnson; son-in-law - Bobby Rhodes; 27 grandchildren; 56 great grands; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019