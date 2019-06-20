|
EADY, BERTHA LEE CHANCEY
Mrs. Bertha Lee Chancey Eady, age 88, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born March 26, 1931 in Aripeka, Florida. She was a long time resident of Live Oak, FL and member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Mrs. Eady is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill"; siblings, Isabelle, Curtis, Dorothy, Vernon "Toby"; daughter, Mary; and grandson, Bill. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Francis, James Jr., and Fred; sister-in-law, Dean; sons, William Jr. "Buddy" and Raymond. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danny, Tony, Jennifer, Michael, Michelle and Sam as well as many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Born to Lewis Marie and Fannie Francis Chancey, Bertha was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and friend. A graveside service will be held for her on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 am at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.
