BESSIE F. GARRETT

BESSIE F. GARRETT Obituary
GARRETT, BESSIE F.
Mrs. Bessie F. Garrett, age 97, passed away February 28, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville. Mrs. Garrett was an Educator for well over thirty years, and after retiring, she remained a voice for continuing educating for young children. After her health failed, Mrs. Garrett moved to Alachua six years ago to be near family. She was a member of New St. Paul Church in Marion County.
She is survived by her son; Willie C. Garrett, Jr. (Patricia), Miami, FL, daughter; Dollean Perkins, Alachua, FL, sister, Johanna Jackson, Alachua, FL, six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Garrett will be held 12:00noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at A.L. Mebane Middle School Auditorium, Rev. Leroy Chandler, officiating; burial will follow in Newnansville, Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, 18, N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida.
Mrs. Garrett will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the School from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday, at the home of Mrs. Dollean Perkins, 13733 N.W. 159th Place, Alachua, at 11:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
