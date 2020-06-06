WRIGHT, BESSIE M. WATERS

Mother Bessie M. Waters Wright, age 82, a aative of Williston, Florida, born August 23, 1937, who resided in Gainesville, FL Mother Bessie retired from the University of Florida Physical Plant Department (Go Gators). Bessie was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, most of all she was a faithful Christian always calling on the name of the Lord until the end. She knew all her help would come from the Lord. For Bessie, the best of life is now beginning Mother Waters-Wright. She leaves a caring family to cherish her loving memories, her 2 daughters Jackie McCray-Houston (Dr. David ), of Citrus Co, Mary Harris-Myers (Aubrey), of Jacksonville, FL, 2 sons Galvester Daniels (Roshondia), of Ft. Myers, FL, and Michael Brown (Donna), of Gainesville, Florida. Godson David Robinson (Cora), Archer, FL., 3 children she raised as her own, Melissa White, Tory M. Williams, and Earnest PJ Graham Jr. 14 grandchildren; 35 great grands; 3 great-great grandchildren. Viewing for Mother Wright will be 5-6:30PM Friday, June 5, 2020, 10 people at a time at Charity Ministries INC., 14176 County Road 326, Morriston, FL. Celebration of life will be 11AM at Charity Ministries INC 14176 County Road 326, Morriston, FL. Due to the current guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, the Family will be live streaming the services on Beth Hill's personal Face-book page for those who cannot be in attendance. *** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WE ASK NICELY THAT YOU RESPECT THE FAMILIES PRIVATE GATHERING 50 ARE LESS***THERE WILL NOT BE A REPAST!

D.A Boyd & Sons Funeral Home, Palatka, FL.

