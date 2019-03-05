|
|
MIDGETT, BETH
Beth Midgett, age 77 of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. She was born February 23, 1942 in Miami, Florida as Ernestine Elizabeth Aderholdt. She grew up in Hollywood, Florida, and graduated from Florida State University. She married Loren in 1963. She was a teacher, educator, choir director, and was very active in music all of her life. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, E. Loren Midgett; children, David Midgett (Lisa) of Ocala, and Susan Wetherbee (Ernie) of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Patty Galbreath of Blairsville, GA; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Isaiah), Jake, Lauren, Joseph, and Matthew, and one great granddaughter, Isla.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church, 10000 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32606, with Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in McAlpin, FL. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to Florida Baptist Children's Home, 17224 N State Rd 121, Alachua, Florida 32615. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019