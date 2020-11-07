1/
Betsy Goodman
1959 - 2020
Gainesville - Betsy Ann Goodman passed peacefully November 6, 2020. Born November 8,1959, in Hyannis, MA, she will celebrate her 61st birthday joyously with her dear Lord in heaven.
Betsy is predeceased by her proud parents, Francis and Irene Lahteine, and her much beloved sister Nancy. She is survived by her loving husband Emmett (Buddy) Goodman; cherished daughter Kaylyn Trobaugh (Fort Lauderdale, FL); and brothers Victor Lahteine (Deb), Plymouth, MA; and Drew (Valerie), East Sandwich, MA.
Betsy grew up in Centerville, MA, where she formed lifelong friendships and began her career in retail at the age of eight, by shining neighbors' shoes and creating and selling pet rocks at the local craft fairs.
Betsy graduated from Barnstable High School, Cape Cod Community College, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She furthered her education with an MS Degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.
In 2000, Betsy moved to Gainesville, Florida, where she joined the David F. Miller Retail Center in the Warrington College of Business. She became Executive Director of the Center in 2017. Betsy's passion for the ever-changing retail industry shined in the classroom and in the professional relationships she maintained throughout the industry; but her greatest satisfaction came from the enduring connections formed with her students. In her career, Betsy touched the lives of so many students and inspired everyone around her.
Betsy was truly larger than life and lived every day to its fullest. She had a wonderful way of connecting with anyone she met and left an indelible impression on everyone that had the good fortune to meet her. She took great pride in her and Buddy's home and the yard she tended so faithfully. Betsy was certain her work would eventually be featured in Better Homes and Gardens. She treasured visiting her childhood friends in Cape Cod, early morning jogs with close friends, half marathons with her daughter, playing the slots in Vegas, and celebrating with Chardonnay.
A private service will be held for the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Haven Hospice (https://beyourhaven.org/donate), Betsy's sister Nancy Palmer's Scholarship Fund at UMass Amherst (Nancy Jean Lahteine Palmer Memorial Scholarship Fund) or the Miller Center for Retail Excellence at the University of Florida (https://www.uff.ufl.edu/give-now/?fund_id=002337&appeal=GBI1N).
Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
