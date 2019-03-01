|
|
FLOYD, BETTY ANN
(CARNEGIE)
Betty Ann (Carnegie) Floyd was born on June 9, 1935, in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She passed away peacefully in her sleep early on February 23, 2019, at the age of 83. She was the eldest daughter of Gursia Lee (Harris) and Ralph G. Carnegie, Sr., who preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her husband of 59 years, Calvin Raymond Floyd; daughter, Rene Floyd Myers; brother, Ralph Carnegie (Phyllis); sister, Brenna Carnegie Rizzardi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Her sister, Wally Rochelle (Carnegie) Lacy preceded her in death.
Betty attended Benton Harbor High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Western Michigan University, and also achieved a Master of Arts at WMU. Betty trained at Borgess Medical Center (then Borgess Hospital) laboratory for her internship in Medical Technology. She was a pioneer in that field, working in various positions at the hospital for the next thirty-nine years. During that time, Betty initiated a Sickle Cell Research Program and later became Director of Medical Technology. She retired as a Special Assistant to the President. After retiring, Betty had a twenty-year career as a senior tax advisor with H&R Block.
Betty Ann (Carnegie) Floyd was initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, on December 4, 1988. Since that time, she was a committed and active member of the Sorority. Her chapter membership includes Kalamazoo Alumnae and San Francisco Alumnae. In 1998, she became a member of the Gainesville Alumnae Chapter until her death. She loved her chapter and was always the epitome of sisterhood, scholarship and service. She served in many roles, including Treasurer and Financial Secretary, Delta Academy Chair, as well as being an active member of many other committees.
Betty touched many lives throughout her life. She was loved and respected by a large circle of family, friends, and acquaintances, and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty's name to the , 2121 SW 16th St., Gainesville, FL 32608.
Services (both open to
the public):
Friday, March 1, 6:00 p.m.
Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega Service
Greater Bethel AME Church
701 SE 43rd Street
Gainesville, FL 32641
Saturday, March 2, 11:00 a.m.
Funeral
Unitarian Universalist
Fellowship of Gainesville
4225 NW 34th Street
Gainesville, FL 32605
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019