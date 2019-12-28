|
|
SUTTON, BETTY ANN
Betty Ann Sutton, 94, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 in High Springs, FL. Betty was born on November 12, 1925 and was a lifelong resident of High Springs, FL.
Betty retired from Florida Power after many years of service and was a member of the First Baptist Church of High Springs. She was a pilot and flew often.
She is predeceased by her parents, Harvey Collins and Pansy (Bugg) Collins; her husband, H. J. 'Bob' Sutton; a sister, Leila Collins; and a brother, Michael Collins.
She is survived by her son, Robert Sutton (Jennifer); a brother, Harvey Collins, Jr.; a sister, Sonja Pride; two grandchildren, David Sutton and Amanda Beckler (Mitch); and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Betty's honor to the First Baptist Church, 20112 US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL. Visitation will be at the High Springs Cemetery beginning at 2:30 pm with the funeral service following at 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019