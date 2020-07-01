OUZTS, BETTY CILLEBetty Cille Ouzts, age 78 passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She moved to Gainesville, FL in 1987 from Columbia, SC. She was born in Memphis, TN to Warren and Katherine Puckett.She worked as a switch board operator and also at the Red Cross. She was a member of Oak Park Baptist Church.She is survived by her son, Warren A. (Lori) Ouzts of Danville, AL; two grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley.A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Park Baptist Church, 4610 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville with Pastor Danny Austin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Marks Cemetery in Crawfordville. Please visit her memorial page atFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556