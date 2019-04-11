|
|
WATSON,
BETTY DELORIS, 73
Betty Watson of Johnson Crossroads Community passed away April 2, 2019. Survived by a daughter, Barbara Ann Ray Santiago (David); 1 grand; 1 great grand; Loving Aunt, Bessie Chisholm; brothers, Otis Walker (Gloria), Alphonso Walker, James Walker (Christine), Frederick Walker (Ethel), Lester Walker, Donnel Walker (Sheila); sisters, Darlene Scott, Mildred Walker, Cheryl Addison, Linda Wrotten (Bennie); and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor, Rev. Gregory Haile officiating. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery. Viewing Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. No viewing after the eulogy. The cortege will form 12:30 p.m. at Ms. Bessie Chisholm home.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019