Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church
Hawthorne, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY DELORES WATSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTY DELORES WATSON Obituary
WATSON,
BETTY DELORIS, 73
Betty Watson of Johnson Crossroads Community passed away April 2, 2019. Survived by a daughter, Barbara Ann Ray Santiago (David); 1 grand; 1 great grand; Loving Aunt, Bessie Chisholm; brothers, Otis Walker (Gloria), Alphonso Walker, James Walker (Christine), Frederick Walker (Ethel), Lester Walker, Donnel Walker (Sheila); sisters, Darlene Scott, Mildred Walker, Cheryl Addison, Linda Wrotten (Bennie); and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor, Rev. Gregory Haile officiating. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery. Viewing Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. No viewing after the eulogy. The cortege will form 12:30 p.m. at Ms. Bessie Chisholm home.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now