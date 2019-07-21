|
|
HART, BETTY
Sadly, yet with great rejoicing, our family said 'goodbye, for now' to Betty Rae Huddleson Grimes Hart, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, nine days before her 96th birthday on Friday, July 26.
Our Mom taught us to live dedicatedly, serve devotedly, and die graciously. Her motto through 95 years of living was, 'It. Can. Be. Done.' and her life was a testimony to that attitude and reality. She was a strong woman with varied and vast life experiences that gave her rich understanding and multiple perspectives. She valued all people and was kind to everyone she knew.
Our family has numerous fond memories-learning to play cards with Mom and her mother, Gramma Huddleson and a candy dish filled with Jolly Rogers (her words!) and strawberry wrapped candies. We all associate Mom with the greeting of, 'Are you hungry? There's food on the stove!' and we always had huge family gatherings at Christmas. Mom was quite the jet setter, traveling all over the world, even as a senior. Her life's mission has been to serve others and she was a wonderful example of her faith.
Her children will miss her. Gene (Barbara) Hart, Metamora, Illinois; Stephen Hart, Altamonte Springs; Michael (Gloria) Hart, Jacksonville; David (Leslie) Hart, Ridgeland, South Carolina; Jo Ann (Walter) Woodrum, Anderson, South Carolina; Jacki (Michael) Jordan, Tucson, Arizona; and Troy (Deborah) Hart, High Springs. She also leaves behind her favorite sibling and 'baby brother,' Gerald (Audrey) Huddleson, Rolla, Missouri. Betty Hart had 29 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a plethora of grand dogs and a few cats.
She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-love and -law, Zoet (Stephen) Hart and her husbands and our dads, Red Grimes and Gene Hart.
Expressions of remembrance may be made to The Village at Gainesville Foundation, 8000 NW 27th Blvd, Gainesville, Florida, 32606, or your local food pantry. We will miss this sweet lady! We want to dwell on her favorite and oft repeated song, 'This is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it.'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 21 to July 22, 2019