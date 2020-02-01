Home

Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
BETTY HIERS
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hardeetown Baptist Church
Chiefland, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Hardeetown Baptist Church
Chiefland, FL
Interment
Following Services
Chiefland Cemetery
Chiefland, FL
BETTY HIERS


1931 - 2020
BETTY HIERS Obituary
HIERS, BETTY
Betty 'Granny' Hiers, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born February 26, 1931, in Live Oak, FL to Perry and Vera James. She graduated from the LPN program at Santa Fe College. She worked as an LPN for nearly 40 years. Betty truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; cooking, canning, gardening, crocheting, church and spending time with her family and friends. Betty is survived by her children, Sharon Greig (Phillip), Carolyn Hart (John), Davey Hiers (Linda), Maria Hiers, 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Hardeetown Baptist Church in Chiefland, FL with Rev. Chris Holden officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at the Chiefland Cemetery, Chiefland, FL.
Arrangements are under the direction of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL. (352) 493-4777. Please sign the online guest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
