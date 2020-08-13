McPHEE, BETTY HOWARDMother Betty Howard McPhee, 82, began her heavenly journey surrounded by family and friends on August 06, 2020. Mother McPhee was a member of Bethel A.M.E Church, now known as Bethel New Life Ministries. Mother is affectionately known to many for loving on her grandchildren, taking care of her flowers and reading the Holy Bible for Wisdom and guidance. Mother will be remembered in the hearts of her two sons; Artie Howard and Otis Howard, three daughters; Betty Ann McNair, Della Howard and Vivian McPhee, 18 grandchildren, 46 great- grands, 9 great-great grands, three sisters, Juanita Jones, Vinetta Whitfield and Patricia Whitfield. Services for Mother McPhee are as follows; Viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bethel New Life Ministries (25230 NW 3rd Ave. Newberry, Florida) from 5-7pm. Graveside Ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, 10:00am at St. Mark Cemetery in the Halfmoon Community (234 Street Newberry, Florida). We encourage the friends of the family to bring your own lawn chairs. Please remember to wear facial covering for the safety of our families and community. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida). All floral arrangements may be delivered to the Mortuary on Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.Serving with'A Sprit of Excellence'352-204-2381