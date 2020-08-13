1/1
BETTY HOWARD McPHEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McPHEE, BETTY HOWARD
Mother Betty Howard McPhee, 82, began her heavenly journey surrounded by family and friends on August 06, 2020. Mother McPhee was a member of Bethel A.M.E Church, now known as Bethel New Life Ministries. Mother is affectionately known to many for loving on her grandchildren, taking care of her flowers and reading the Holy Bible for Wisdom and guidance. Mother will be remembered in the hearts of her two sons; Artie Howard and Otis Howard, three daughters; Betty Ann McNair, Della Howard and Vivian McPhee, 18 grandchildren, 46 great- grands, 9 great-great grands, three sisters, Juanita Jones, Vinetta Whitfield and Patricia Whitfield. Services for Mother McPhee are as follows; Viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bethel New Life Ministries (25230 NW 3rd Ave. Newberry, Florida) from 5-7pm. Graveside Ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, 10:00am at St. Mark Cemetery in the Halfmoon Community (234 Street Newberry, Florida). We encourage the friends of the family to bring your own lawn chairs. Please remember to wear facial covering for the safety of our families and community. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida). All floral arrangements may be delivered to the Mortuary on Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.
Serving with
'A Sprit of Excellence'
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bethel New Life Ministries
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Mark Cemetery in the Halfmoon Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved