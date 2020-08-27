BETTY HUTCHINSON

HUTCHINSON,

BETTY J. MCKNIGHT

Mrs. Betty J. McKnight-Hutchinson devoted wife of the late Rollie Hutchinson, Sr., passed away August 19th, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital. Mrs. McKnight-Hutchinson was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1958, and a member of Church of God By Faith. Mrs. McKnight-Hutchinson was preceded in death by her husband, Rollie Hutchinson, Sr., siblings, Vernetta McKnight Bostick, Horace A. McKnight, II, Edith McKnight Bryant, Sarah McKnight Camps, Aaron McKnight, and twin Alfred McKnight.

She is survived by her children, Rollie Hutchinson, Jr.(Linda), Flintstone, GA, Dennis Hutchinson(Terri), Lennis Hutchinson, both of Gainesville, FL, Patricia Smith(Al), Tampa, FL, Daphne Hutchinson, Tallassee, FL, siblings, Gloria Daymon, Rochester, NY, Bishop James E. McKnight (Jessie), Elder Willie McKnight (Dora), both of Gainesville, FL, Elder Charles McKnight, Maitland, FL, seventeen grandchildren, and five great grandchildren..

Graveside Services for Mrs. McKnight-Hutchinson will be held 9:00am, Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East, Gainesville, FL, burial will follow immediately following the Committal. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. McKnight-Hutchinson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 28th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 8:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. McKnight-Hutchinson, 6726 N.E. 27th Ave., Gainesville, at 8:15am to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Staff Member of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc.

'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store