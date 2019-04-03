|
|
BOND, BETTY J.
Mrs. Betty J. Bond, 58 of Chiefland, Florida died on March 29, 2019.
The Service of Love will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 11am at Mt. Pleasant MBC, 310 SW 5th St., Chiefland, FL. Interment will follow in the Old Town Memorial Cemetery. Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Benefit Bank Account has been opened up at Drummond Community Bank for donations.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019