BETTY JAMES BRYAN

BETTY JAMES BRYAN Obituary
BRYAN, BETTY JAMES
Betty James Bryan, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019. She grew up in Gainesville, Florida where she graduated from Gainesville High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by daughters Rita Worley (John), Pam Kocher (Jay), of Gainesville and son, Michael of Branford. Grandchildren Lynsey, Kyle, Tori and Jami, three great-grandchildren.
Private memorial at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Forest Meadows Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
