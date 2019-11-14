Home

More Obituaries for BETTY DANIELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY JEAN DANIELS

BETTY JEAN DANIELS Obituary
DANIELS, BETTY JEAN
Mrs. Betty Jean Daniels of Melrose, Florida quietly passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Daniels will take place Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11:00AM from St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 540 County Road 219 Melrose, FL Rev. Alvin Oliver, Pastor Place of eternal rest will follow at the Church Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
