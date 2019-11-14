Home

Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
540 County Road 219
Melrose, FL
View Map
BETTY JEAN DANIELS

Mrs. Betty Jean Daniels of Melrose, Florida quietly passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Daniels will take place Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11:00AM from St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 540 County Road 219 Melrose, FL Rev. Alvin Oliver, Pastor Place of eternal rest will follow at the Church Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
